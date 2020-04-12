Obituaries » Pastor H. Desmond Cole

Barbara (Pacey) Purcell, 94 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on April 12, 2020. Barbara was born July 7, 1925 in Warrington, England to Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Pacey. Married in England in 1946 to Edward (Mickey) Purcell, member of the U.S. Army Air Corps. Mrs. Purcell worked at Manyet Bakery, Newport for many years. She was a breast cancer survivor and a life long member of St. Stephen Church, Newport. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Edward V. “Mickey” Purcell, Parents, and Brothers, Ernest, Geoffrey, and Roy. Survived by her Sons, Michael (Nancy) Purcell and David (Amy) Purcell, Daughter, Mary Alice (Dennis) Mueller, 6 Grandchildren, Jeannie, Julie, Tricia, Erika, Shannon, and Tony. Also 8 Great Grandchildren, Anna, Nathan, Kate, Hope, Kyah, Alli, Jayden, and Isaiah. Catholic Blessing will be private at the convenience of the family. In light of COVID -19 restrictionns, a Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Chicks and Chucks, (Breast Cancer Awareness), P.O. Box 76166, Highland Heights, KY 41076 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.