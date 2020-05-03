Obituaries » Pamela R. Rosenbaum Bridges

Services will be held at a later date.

Pamela Ruth (nee Bridges) Rosenbaum, 79 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born September 27, 1940 to Emogene Ruth (Gould) and Joseph Stephen Bridges. She lived in Campbell County, Kentucky most of her 79 years. She had three younger brothers, Joseph S. Jr., Thomas, and Philip. Pamela graduated from Highlands High School in 1958. She was married June 18, 1960 to Robert L. Rosenbaum,Sr., and they had three children, Robert L. Jr., Laura Lee (Guilfoyle) and Melissa Anne (Breeze). Grandchildren, Tara (Rosenbaum) Bartholemew, Austin Rosenbaum, Donovan Guilfoyle. 2 Great grandsons, Jackson Robert and Luke Edward. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert L. Rosenbaum, Sr., brother Philip, and granddaughter Katie Rosenbaum. She became Lutheran, March 2004 with Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. She started the Prayer Shawl Ministry, participated with the Resurrection Ringers, Nominating Committee, Endowment Committee, taught Sunday School, helped at VBS several years, volunteered at the OATS, on the Funeral Care Team, the church office, worship asst., communion set-up for services, Manna from Heaven Mission, and Monday Meals. She loved her family, friends, her pets, anything that was purple, traveling, music and her church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Pam’s Life will be at a later date for family and friends.