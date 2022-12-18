Obituaries » Pamela M. Baird

Pamela Mary Baird, 73, of Newport, passed away on December 18, 2022 at her home in Newport, KY. Pam worked and lived in Houston, TX for many years, where she was a proud business owner of the Nightcap Lounge. When she moved back to her hometown, she began working for Fidelity, and even went back to school at the age of 70 to get her degree in business management. Pam enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and loved opening up the pool in her backyard in order to host pool parties with the kids. She was also a long-time animal lover and was known for never being able to turn away a stray kitten if they found themselves on her doorstep. Her cats, Blue and Crazy, and her dog Hazard hold a special place in her heart, along with all of the animals she’s had over the years. Pam also cherished time with her son, Charles, watching movies and re-runs of Andy Griffith. She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Baird, mother, Vera Baird, daughter, Connie Marie Leppert, brother, James Baird, and sister, Judith (Wayne) Schwindt. Pamela is survived by her son, Charles Leppert, grandchild, Matthew Leppert, grandchild, Charles Leppert, III, and great-grandchildren, Mikah and Matilyn Leppert. A memorial visitation will be held at Pam’s long-time family home, 48 Broadway St., Newport, Ky 41071 on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 from 5-8 pm.