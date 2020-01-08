Obituaries » Pamela J. Griffin

Pamela Jo Griffin, 61, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired data entry worker at the I.R.S.

Pamela enjoyed her dogs and cats and loved road trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Edna Herbstreit Nussbaum.

Survivors include son, Jeremy (Leigh Ann) Holtzclaw of Edgewood; sister, Cheryl (Gran) Hadden of Covington; and a grandson.

Services are at the convenience of the family. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.