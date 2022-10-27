Obituaries » Pamela A. Thornton

Burial Date: October 30, 2022 Hickory Grove Baptist Church 11969 Taylor Mill Rd. Independence, KY Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 98 times















Pamela Anne McKinley Thornton, age 74, of Erlanger, KY (formerly of Morning View, KY), passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. Pam was a retired Handicapped Bus Monitor for Kenton County Schools (where she served over 30 years) and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Independence, KY. She enjoyed baking, cooking, needlework, going to yard sales, and spending time at the beach. Pam had a vivacious personality and loved to have fun! She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Pam is survived by her two sons, Bill Thornton (Kristie) and Joe Thornton; sister, Kathy Erion (Mark); grandchildren, Rex Thornton and Reese Thornton; nephew Kyle Erion (Amy); niece, Kelly Janszen (Brandon); great niece, Payton Erion; great nephews, Drew Janszen and Josh Janszen; beloved aunt, Faye Gilvin; as well as many other close family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 5 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12 noon at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.