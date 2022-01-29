Obituaries » Owanna S. Hutsell

Burial Date: February 7, 2022 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 7, 1 p.m.

Owanna “Sue” Hutsell, 89, of Ft, Wright, passed away Saturday January 29, 2022 at her residence. She was a retired secretary, member of Latonia Christian Church since 1943, was involved in Holmes High School 1950 class reunions and loved genealogy and wrote a book about her husband’s families genealogy. Sue was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hutsell in 2005.

Survived by her daughter Robin (David) Wells; sister Dudley May Redwine; two grandchildren Bryan Nathan (Jessica) Wells and Amy Joy (Sean) Russell; ten great grandchildren Nathan, Dylan, Addison, Jonah, Levi, Maggie, Waylon, Kaleb, Kendall, and Kevin.

Visitation 11 AM till 1 PM with funeral service beginning at 1 PM Monday, February 7, 2022 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.