Obituaries » Ottis Hobbs

No formal services will be held.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Ottis Hobbs, 85, of Amelia, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati-Anderson. He was born on March 1, 1935 in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Hugh Hobbs and Sudie Hobbs (Hall). Ottis is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Judith Lee Hobbs (Arnett), his parents; siblings John, Ped, Roy, Floyd and Nellie. Ottis is survived by his children, Martin Hobbs, Katherine (Doug) Delisle, Susan (Chris) Jones, Brian (Apryl) Hobbs; grandchildren, Griffin, Mercedes, Alex, Abigail, Brianna, Addam and two great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends. No formal services will be held.