Orine F. Haacke

Burial Date: November 12, 2021 St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave Covington, KY 41014 Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

On the morning of November 10th, 2021, Orine Francis Haacke, 92, a resident of Kenton Hills, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and fortified with the Sacraments of the Church with an Apostolic Blessing. Orine was born in Cincinnati Ohio and graduated from The Summit Country Day School. In 1951, she married Paul and moved to Kentucky where they raised their eight children. Orine was a devout Roman Catholic throughout her life, living out the spirit of the Gospel with a tireless devotion to Jesus Christ. Orine was the epitome of class and treated everyone she encountered with dignity, respect and charity. Her gentle smile, beautiful blue eyes, sense of humor, and optimism will be deeply missed, yet there is great comfort in knowing she will be reunited with her loving husband Paul R. Haacke, her parents Orin and Eulalia Evans and her brother Joseph Evans, whom she always doted on. She is also proceeded in death by her brother-in-laws Rev Henry Haacke and Richard Lyons and her sister-in-law Helen Lyons as well as her grandson Nicholas Brosey. She is survived by her children Mary Kathleen Maifeld (Jim), Mary Elizabeth Milam (John), Paul Henry Haacke (Diane), Robert Robson Haacke (Tammy), Mary Susan Cawood (Mib), Mary Ann Haegele (Ebert), Mary Johanna Brosey (Mark), and Christopher Anthony Joseph Haacke (Rebecca). Also, by her 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Orine’s funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, November 12th, at 11:00am following a brief visitation (9:30am-10:45am) at St Augustine Church in Covington, KY. Likewise, all are invited to join the family at her graveside service in St Mary’s Cemetery immediately following the Mass.