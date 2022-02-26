Obituaries » Opal Caudill

Burial Date: March 1, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home Alexandria, KY March 1, 12 p.m.

Opal Caudill, 90, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Seasons of Alexandria. Opal was born in Letcher, KY on November 7, 1931. She was a homemaker. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Caudill; parents, James Jesse and Chloe Caudill; siblings, Hillard Caudill, Hubert Caudill, Lonzo Caudill, Coman Caudill and Vina Bryant. She is survived by her children, Pamela (Larry) Eads, Trish (Matt) Caudill, Sherry Mullins, Jerry (Michelle) Caudill, Tim (Violet) Caudill; grandchildren: Clayton James Eads, Mason Eads, Logan Eads, Nicole McAnaw, Jonathan Young, Cody Caudill, Savannah Caudill; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Huntington, Addy Young & Sophia Young. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery.