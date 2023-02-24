Obituaries » Omer Meyer

St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 March 6, 11 a.m.

Omer Meyer of Cold Spring, KY was born September 5, 1940, and died on February 24, 2023. He was the son of Dave and Catherine Meyer. His siblings and their spouses were Marian (Duke) Groh, Dave (Mary Anna) Meyer, and Rose (Don) Woeste. He was survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Omer attended grade school at St. Joseph’s Cold Springs. He went to St. Mary’s high school in Alexandria, Kentucky, which is now called Bishop Brossart. He worked at home in his teen years on the family poultry farm delivering goods to Ft. Thomas with his father. At the age of 18 he joined the Labor Union and worked for them for 40 years. His first job was to help build the I-75 Bridge. He said he climbed to the highest part of the bridge, without a harness. He also helped pour over 10,000 yards of concrete for the bridge. After that job he helped build Christ, Children’s, and Bethesda Hospital. Helping to build River Front Stadium, Keebler, and Hilton Davis Chemical Plant was also part of his history.

Owning a boat and spending time on the water was how he liked to spend his summers. He also owned a house in Ponderosa Park in Hudson, Florida where he lived as a snowbird for the last 12 years. Omer Meyer was a kind man who would help anyone who needed it and will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Joseph in Cold Spring, KY from 10:00 am – 11:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.

Memorials can be sent to Our Lady’s Farm, 5820 HWY 159 N, Falmouth, KY 41010.