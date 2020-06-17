Obituaries » Ollie J. Deaton

Burial Date: June 26, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY June 26, 10 a.m.

Ollie June Deaton of Morning View, KY peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She was born in Hilton, KY to the late Harrison and Malvena Bush on May 3, 1939.

Ollie was a longtime member of Eggleston Methodist Church in Erlanger, KY. Ollie worked in a few different positions over the years, from cooking to office work but her most important job was taking care of her family and her home. Ollie made the best home cooked, country meals and enjoyed making beautiful quilts or crocheting in her spare time. Ollie will be remembered as an amazing wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived to mourn her loss is her loving husband of 65 years, Eugene Deaton; beloved children, Anthony Lee York (Alice Theresa), Timothy Eugene Deaton (Kelly), Brenda Ruth Link (Mark), Randall Allen Deaton (Joann), and Judith Elaine Storey (Allen); 9 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and many other friends and relatives who will forever cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The service will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Ollie will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY immediately following the funeral service. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Ollie’s name to Rosedale Green, 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015.