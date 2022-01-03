Obituaries » Oliver Zito

Oliver Zito, 7 weeks, 2 days, departed too soon on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Oliver was the child of Tabytha Haney and Tim Zito. He was an unexpected joy to his parents and family. His nursery was painted a bright green just like the forests of Endor. It was soon to be populated with many plush animal friends (as well as six real-life cat siblings!) as the Sorting Hat would have certainly put him in House Hufflepuff. Oliver gave a lifetime of love during his short time on earth and he will be dearly missed by all.

Oliver is survived by his loving parents; grandparents Sabrina Johnson and Melissa Dingman – Wilder; aunt Trinity Haney; uncles Levi Haney, Connor Wilder and Logan Wilder.