Obituaries » Oliver S. Rigney

Burial Date: April 10, 2023

Oliver (Ollie) Samuel Rigney, 87, of Villa Hills, passed away on Sunday, April 2nd at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a proud Navy veteran and a retired Postal Worker with the U S Postal Service. Ollie was also a member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Ollie coached football, baseball and basketball for many years and as a member of the Villa Hills Recreation Committee he began an instructional baseball league for boys and girls. He was made a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Ollie was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Stella Rigney and brother, Wilson (the late Ginger) Rigney. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (nee. Voskuhl) Rigney; sons, Rob (Amy) & Randy Rigney; 3 grandchildren, William, Ryan & Rachael and sisters, Patty (Ken) Rinehart & Teri (Jerry) Soden and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow, Monday, April 10th at Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Memorials contributions may be made to Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church, 710 Western Reserve Rd., Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.