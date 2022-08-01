Obituaries » Olaf Hallon

Burial Date: August 5, 2022

Olaff Hollon, 80, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. The son of the late Rosa {Childers} and Willie Hollon, Olaff was born in Wolfe County, KY in 1941.

He retired from Cincinnati Milacron after 42 years of service.

He was a member of the Gardnersville Christian Church and he attended Lakeside Christian Church.

Olaff will be remembered as a good husband, father, and son. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary; they visited all 50 states and several countries together. He most of all cherished the time spent with his kids and grandkids.

Olaff will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary {Linder} Hollon ; children Kevin (Linda) Hollon and Tammy (David Sr.) Kahmann; and grandchildren David Kahmann Jr. and Mary Rae Hollon.

Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers Osa and Omer Hollon, and sister Beulah Jones.

Visitation will be held between 11 AM and 12 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 with a funeral service to follow immediately after visitation at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Olaff will be laid to rest at Gardnersville Cemetery in Demossville, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hope Center: Crestview Hills at 228 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017.