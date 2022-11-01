Obituaries » Norris R. Johnson
Norris R. Johnson
November 1, 2022
Norris Ray Johnson, 87, passed away peacefully at Queen City Hospice Care on
Monday, November 1, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. Norris was born the son of Albert
and Ruby Markham Johnson on August 22, 1935, in Lewisburg, KY.
Norris grew up in Logan County, KY and was one of ten children. Norris attended
the University of Kentucky, went on to Stanford University where he received his
master’s degree, and then returned to UK where he received his PhD in sociology.
Norris was a professor of sociology for the University of Cincinnati. He was a great
man who would light up a room with his warm sense of humor. He enjoyed
golfing and loved to travel. Norris was an avid UK basketball fan and loved
watching the Cincinnati Reds. He was a loving and devoted husband for 51 years
to the love of his life, Linda. He was a great father who loved and adored his
family. Norris touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Linda Johnson; one son, Brett Johnson; one
brother, Jim Johnson; several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Norris is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Johnson, and eight
siblings.
In keeping with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Norris’s name to the Alzheimer’s
Association 644 Linn Street Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.