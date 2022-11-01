Obituaries » Norris R. Johnson

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Norris Ray Johnson, 87, passed away peacefully at Queen City Hospice Care on

Monday, November 1, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. Norris was born the son of Albert

and Ruby Markham Johnson on August 22, 1935, in Lewisburg, KY.

Norris grew up in Logan County, KY and was one of ten children. Norris attended

the University of Kentucky, went on to Stanford University where he received his

master’s degree, and then returned to UK where he received his PhD in sociology.

Norris was a professor of sociology for the University of Cincinnati. He was a great

man who would light up a room with his warm sense of humor. He enjoyed

golfing and loved to travel. Norris was an avid UK basketball fan and loved

watching the Cincinnati Reds. He was a loving and devoted husband for 51 years

to the love of his life, Linda. He was a great father who loved and adored his

family. Norris touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Linda Johnson; one son, Brett Johnson; one

brother, Jim Johnson; several nieces, nephews and close friends.

Norris is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Johnson, and eight

siblings.

In keeping with his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Norris’s name to the Alzheimer’s

Association 644 Linn Street Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203.