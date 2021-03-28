Obituaries » Norman G. Macdonald

Burial Date: April 2, 2021
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location
45 North Main Street
Walton, KY

Norman George Macdonald, 74, of Walton, Kentucky, died Sunday at 7:38 am, March 28, 2021 at his home with his wife and family by his side. He had battled Mesothelioma for a year, a rare incurable cancer.

He was born April 30, 1946 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Macdonald and Edith Leonard. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Macdonald of Walton; Stepson, Derek Mullins (Ashley) of Independence; Stepdaughter, Naomi Mullins (Gary) of Florence; Stepdaughter, Jasmine Williams (Adam); 4 Grandchildren, Porter, Noa, Emmarie and Edily. Mother-in-law, Arlene Porter and Brother-in-law, James E. Porter (Gail) of Walton; Nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Porter; Katherine Prewitt ( Brian); James Porter (Casey); Katlynn, Hunter, Braxton, Bo; the following of Ontario, Canada: Brothers, Bill Macdonald (Jo-Anne), John Macdonald (Rose); and a sister, Dianne Burlington (Dave); Todd Macdonald, Jennifer Moss (Marcus); Keith Macdonald (Gary); Kyle Macdonlad; Kelly Macdonald (Jake); Michael Burlington (Michelle); David Burlington (Rosanna); Francis, Scarlett, Mickey, Mathew and many other relatives.

Norm was a professional weightlifter from 1973-1986 winning Two Provincial Championships and The Canadian Championship in 1986. His team possessed exceptional skills and won both Provincial and National levels all the way up to World Championships. Norm brought Kail Parsons (Bogias) as one of the 1st women into weightlifting. She won five National Championships, 2 third place finishes at the World Championships, culminating with a 1st place finish at the 1983 World Championships in Australia and again in California in 1984. He then was asked to coach the Canadian National team in 1981, 1983 and 1984 and led them to third place finishes in the World Championships. He was honored by the City of Cambridge and the Premier of Ontario for his accomplishments in this sport. Norm raced bikes along with his brother for a while then got into car racing. He always loved his cars right from a very young age. Norm won the CASC National Championship in the GT 2 Glass in 1993.

Norm Played hockey, baseball and wrestled in school. He graduated from George Brown College in the Machinist Apprentice program, he was asked to sit on the Mohawk College committee, Canada Employment and Immigration Department and the CNC programming to develop the programs for Engineering and Machining. He spoke several times at the Engineering Society meetings, McMaster University, University of Waterloo, Carleton University and Mohawk college in Hamilton and Brantford and Cambrian in Sudbury. He eventually landed his career at Sandvik where he became renowned worldwide in his field as an Industrial Engineer and OEM from where he retired to build a log home with his family, trading in working metal for wood. This was his home to watch and play with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved to pass along his knowledge. He would help as many in need as he could. Norm was a wonderful son, husband, dad, brother, uncle and cousin.

A visitation will be held, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM until 9:00 pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 45 N. Main St. Walton, KY. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. Following the service, Norman will be laid to rest at Walton Cemetery.