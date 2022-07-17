Obituaries » Norma Jones

Burial Date: July 22, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 22, 1 p.m.

Norma “Mickey” Jones, 90 years of age, entered into rest on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Norma was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Jack and Hazel Holt. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orville “Babe” Jones; daughter, Kathleen Hazel Jones, M.D.; granddaughter, Traci Monday; sister, Lorena Mae and brother, Danny Holt. Norma spent many years working at the Signode Corporation. She was a proud member of the Elsmere VFW and was instrumental in working with the Women’s Auxiliary Organization where she served as President from 1984 thru 1986. She was also a proud member of the Red Hatters Society. In her younger years Norma enjoyed crafting, but she will be remembered most for her love for her family and friends. Norma is survived by her son, Chuck Jones (Wendy); grandsons, Jon Moore, Chris Jones (Heather) and Jeffrey Kerns. She was the loving great grandmother of Ethan Moore, Colton Jones, Lucas Jones, and Damien Kerns. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Elsmere VFW Post 6423, 4435 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018.