Norma J. Honeycutt

Burial Date: February 26, 2021

Norma Jean Honeycutt, 91 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. She loved to cook and attend church at West Covington Baptist. Jean was the light and heart of her family. She was always happy and willing to help anyone in need. Jean will be truly missed by those who loved her. She is survived by her children H. Lynn (Lori) Acres, Pamela (Joe) Buchheit and Wanda Keman; siblings Willard Hughett Jr., and James Hughett; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Honeycutt; parents Willard and Frona Hughett; sister’s Shirley Minnetti and June Evers. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 2p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the West Covington Baptist Church.