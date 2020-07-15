Obituaries » Norma J. Boling Scully

Norma Jean Boling (nee Scully), age 69, of Dayton, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Norma was born on June 29, 1951 to parents George Robert Scully and Mary Nichols (nee Stockton). Norma enjoyed crafting, decorating, and spending time with her family, friends, and dog Snoopy. Norma is survived by her children: Bobby Byrd Jr., Sonia Jones (Jeramiah Graf ) and Jeana Dudgeon (Gideon); sisters: Ramona Thomas (Ron), Sharon Scully and Barbara Racke (John); brothers: Jerry Scully (Ginna), David Scully and Robert Nichols (Lisa); companion, Bob Byrd Sr.; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Amberly, Raymond, Jacob, Andre, Logan and Marisa; four great-grandchildren: Hayley, Harley, Malakai and Hayden; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and host of family of friends. In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her son, Jamie Ray; sisters, Rosemary Scully and Linda Miller. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20th from 10AM to 12pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. A Private Funeral Service with follow. Burial will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Attendance will be limited to 50% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are required to wear a mask.