Obituaries » Norma F. Lawson

Norma F. Lawson. Passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at the age of 88 years. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Butch) Lawson and a son, Michael L. Brandenburg. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Stalsberg (Jay Moretti), Michelle (Greg) Fleming, grandchildren, Alyssa Stalsberg Canelli (Jill), Robin Elnabawy (Nadeem), Joseph Moretti III, Lauren Hawley, Melissa (Michael) Lambert, Angie Cook; and great-grandchildren, Amber Sizemore, Adriana Caside, Adan Elnabawy, Judah Canelli, Ava Canelli, Brayden Lambert, Ava Lambert, Lily Cook, Hunter Cook, and Austin Cook. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21st from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Immediately following the funeral services, Jay and Kathy will welcome friends and family to their home at 1147 Cleveland Ave, Park Hills, KY for a time of fellowship, memories and refreshments. Interment will be at 11 am on Friday, July 22nd at Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, KY.