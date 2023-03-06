Obituaries » Norma Carr

Burial Date: March 10, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue ERLANGER, KY 41018 March 10, 1 p.m.

Norma Carr, 81, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on Monday, March 6, 2023. Norma worked as a Tax Analyst for the IRS for many years, as well as the church secretary for Erlanger United Methodist Church. She attended Berean Baptist church. Norma loved tending to her garden, as well as spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Bobby Carr; sister, Nancy Woeste; brothers, Ronnie McComas, Lucian McComas and Jack McComas.

Norma is survived by her children: Robert “Boug” Carr, Richard “Ricky” Carr, Clifford “Cliffy” Carr (Donna), Melissa “Lisa” Tuttle (Mike), Jeffrey “Jeffy” Carr (Lisa) and Michelle “Shelly” Emrick (Eric); 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Linda McComas Farwell (Chuck).

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of memorial service, 1:00 pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. Immediately following the service will be a reception to celebrate Norma’s life at Dominion Senior Living, 4009 Seligman Dr., Florence, KY 41042.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Life Enrichment/Activities Program of Dominion Senior Living- Checks can be made payable to Dominion Senior Living with Norma Carr in the memo, 4009 Seligman Dr., Florence, KY 41042.