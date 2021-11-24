Obituaries » Norma C. Hicks

Norma Carol Hicks, 87, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was born November 19, 1934, in Dayton, Ky, a daughter of the late Harry Hinds and Loretta Scott Hinds. She was an Appeals Auditor for the IRS in Cincinnati for many years. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Steffen (Steven) and Natalie Hicks; two grandchildren, Laura Price and Tricia Eversole; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie McClanahan and was also preceded in death by brothers Bill, Claude and Harry Hinds; sisters Ruth Dunham and Hazel Wuilleumier, and one grandson, Rainer Eversole. Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.