Nora Hensley

Burial Date: August 20, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 20, 1 p.m.

Nora Hensley, age 81, of Independence, KY passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home. She was born the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mintie (Cawell) Ward on December 5, 1938 in Harlen, KY.

Nora loved to be outdoors mowing her grass and growing her garden. She also liked to can vegetables and was a great cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids. Nora was a religious woman who loved the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Hensley; son, Robert Anthony Hensley; and great grandson, Hunter Lee Carpenter.

Nora is survived by her daughter, Kathy Penick; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Carpenter and Steven Allen Hensley; great grandchildren, Chelsey Marie Carpenter, Heaven Lee Angel Carpenter, and Audney Hensley; and brother, Jack Ward.

A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.

Memorial donations can be made in Nora’s name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.