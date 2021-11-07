Obituaries » Nora G. Jacobs Adams

A joint memorial service for Nora and Lawrence will be held in April 2022 in Sevierville, Tennessee. Their ashes will be place in the East Tenness State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Obituary Viewed 55 times















Nora Gray Adams Jacobs was born August 20, 1923, to Luther and Dora Adams in Brown County, Ohio. She left this earthly life on November 7, 2021, at the age of 98 to join her beloved husband, as well as family and friends who have passed before her.

She was passionate about her family and stayed home to raise the 3 children she had with Lawrence Jacobs, who preceded her in death in February. She leaves behind her children Glenn Jacobs of Cincinnati, Ohio, Paul Jacobs of Westminster, Colorado and Ellen (Bob) Kanerva of Union, Kentucky, as well as 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Howard (Alejandro), Kyle Jacobs and Jason Jacobs. She also leaves 2 great-grandsons, Jack Jacobs and Octavio Lopez-Howard. Also left are many nieces and nephews along with their families.

After retiring, Nora and Lawrence moved to California for 2 years, then settled in Tennessee for 28 years before relocating to Kentucky in 2017 to be closer to family. While in Tennessee, she was active in the First Baptist Church of Sevierville as a Prayer Warrior in the 24-hour prayer line, as well as, working at Dollywood where she enjoyed being a schoolmarm in the 1 room schoolhouse.

A joint memorial service for Nora and Lawrence will be held in April 2022 in Sevierville, Tennessee. Their ashes will be place in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to Baptist Life Communities, 3012 Riggs Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018 or Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862.