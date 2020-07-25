Obituaries » Noe R. Aguazulyerbafria

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Noe Rene Aguazulyerbafria, of Richmond, KY passed away at the University of Kentucky Hospital on July 25, 2020 at the vibrant age of 24. He was born in Wilson, NC on October 27, 1995. Noe graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in Spanish and minoring in Engineering. While in school, Noe founded the Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity. He also served in the United States Army and was part of the Army National Guard. Those surviving to carry on Noe’s legacy are his loving parents, Oscar (Josephina) Aquazul and Paula (Jose) Almaraz; siblings, Jose Almaraz, Jackeline Almaraz and Andy Almaraz; half-siblings, Oscar Aquazul Jr., Jezrrel Aquazul and Marlem Aquazul; grandparents, Jesus Almaraz, Martin Yerbafria and Josephina Granjeno; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier with his passing. A public visitation for Noe will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A private funeral service will take place and he will then be laid to rest and repatriated in Hidalgo, Mexico.