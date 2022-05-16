Obituaries » Nita Hopkins

Burial Date: May 20, 2022

Nita Hopkins, age 92, of Wilder, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at her residence. She formerly lived in Florida for 52 years. Nita was the former treasurer for the City of Lake Park, Florida. She was pre-deceased by her parents Charles Walker and Nora Culbertson, her husband Harvey Lewis Hopkins, and her siblings Mildred, Trula, Nelson, Frank, Wilma, Raleigh and Jerry. Survived by her sons Stephen (Joyce) Hopkins, Michael Hopkins. Daughter Janet (Michael) Niemer. Son- John (Patty) Hopkins. Her brother Jack Culbertson. Four nephews-Donald, John, Gary and Ronald Culbertson. Also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Five grandchildren Shawn, Kristy, Katie, Casey and Maria. Four great, grandchildren Jasmine, Jaxon, MacKenzie and Finley. Two great, great, grandchildren Ivory and August. Visitation 10-11:00am Friday, May 20, 2022 and Funeral 11:00 am Friday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Floral Hills Cemetery.