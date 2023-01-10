Obituaries » Nina L. Luster

Burial Date: January 19, 2023

Nina L Luster, age 77 of Florence, KY passed away on January 10, 2023. Nina was born in Ludlow, KY on June 16, 1945 to James and Helen Vest Luster. Nina was an avid trap shooter and retired as an Administrative Assistant for the University of Cincinnati; most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Nina is preceded in death by Daughter Amanda Thompson, Granddaughter Alyssa Renee Thompson, and Brother James Luster. She is survived by her Sister Alma “Sis” Luster, Grandchildren Kaylynn Luster and Stephen Thompson, and Son-in-Law Stephen Thompson. Visitation will be from 12 PM – 1 PM with the Celebration of Life to follow at 1 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042.