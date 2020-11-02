Obituaries » Nicole A. Berger

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Nicole Alexandra Berger, 32, of Florence, KY passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born May 6, 1988 in Edgewood, KY. Nicole attended and graduated from Dixie High School before going on to Northern Kentucky University where she obtained her bachelors degree. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Edwin and Mary Finn, and her paternal grandparents: Frank and Florence Berger. Nicole is survived by her loving parents, her father: Richard Berger, mother: Mary Kathy Berger Finn, her beloved brother: Chad Berger, her dear cats: Sally Lucille and Evelyn Rose, and several other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services for Nicole will be handled in private at the convenience of her family.