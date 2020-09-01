Obituaries » Nick S. Warrington
Nick S. Warrington
September 1, 2020
Nicholas Stone “Nick” Warrington, age 24. Resident of Covington, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 1st 2020. He was a self employed hardwood flooring contractor. Surviving are his: sons Isaiah Stone Warrington and Issac Chase Warrington; mother Romona A. Warrington; father Joe Lee Wilson; brother Austin Wilson; sisters Mary (Andrew Marsey) Vorhees and Kylen Warrington; maternal grandmother Dorothy Warrington; aunts, Misty (Matthew) Adkins and Summer (Randell) Johnson; niece, Kadance Nichole Warrington; nephew Lucas Allen Brossart; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation Wednesday, September 9th 11:00 AM until hour of service at 1:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. Cremation Cincinnati Cremation Co.