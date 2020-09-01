Obituaries » Nick S. Warrington

Burial Date: September 9, 2020

Nicholas Stone “Nick” Warrington, age 24. Resident of Covington, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 1st 2020. He was a self employed hardwood flooring contractor. Surviving are his: sons Isaiah Stone Warrington and Issac Chase Warrington; mother Romona A. Warrington; father Joe Lee Wilson; brother Austin Wilson; sisters Mary (Andrew Marsey) Vorhees and Kylen Warrington; maternal grandmother Dorothy Warrington; aunts, Misty (Matthew) Adkins and Summer (Randell) Johnson; niece, Kadance Nichole Warrington; nephew Lucas Allen Brossart; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation Wednesday, September 9th 11:00 AM until hour of service at 1:00 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. Cremation Cincinnati Cremation Co.