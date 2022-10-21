Obituaries » Nichole D. McWilliams

Burial Date: October 26, 2022

McWilliams, Nichole Dannielle, 44 of Covington, KY., passed away on October 21,2022. Nichole is survived by her Father; Gary McWilliams and Step Mother; Jill, Mother; Donna Boone, Son; Evan McWilliams, Daughters; Julia and Kierstan, and 1 Grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 26, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00pm.