Nerva J. Powers

Burial Date: April 15, 2023

Nerva Jane Powers, 89, of Covington, KY passed away April 13, 2023. Nerva was born on June 25, 1933, a daughter of the late Lee and Lillian Hurley. Jane is survived by her sister, Margie King and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, all of which she cared for like her own. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Walt Powers. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Crescent Springs Baptist Church, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 1:30 PM. Floral Hills is honored to serve Jane’s family.