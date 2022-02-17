Obituaries » Nelson G. Fry

Burial Date: February 24, 2022 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 33 times















Nelson G. Fry, 80, of Taylor Mill, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2021, at home. He was born January 29, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was retired from RA Jones after 35 years of service. He was an Army Veteran who loved fishing, being with his family. He was an avid History buff and loved eating out. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Bobby) Reeves; his son, Gary Fry and grandchildren Marlena Geise, Dominic Geise, Taylor Reeves; Travis Reeves and Cody Fry; and one brother, Jerry Fry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Fry. Funeral services will be held 1PM Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 11-1PM, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.