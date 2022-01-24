Obituaries » Nelson Ball

Burial Date: January 31, 2022 524 West Southern Avenue Latonia, Kentucky 41015 Jan. 31, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 124 times















Nelson Ball, 84, of Covington, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home. Nelson was a self-employed real estate agent, member of Latonia Baptist Church, manager of The Ball Family Quartet and had a long time affiliation with First Church of God, Latonia.

Survived by his wife Sarina Labig Ball; three sons Nelson Tyler Ball, Steven Nelson (Gaylene) Hayes and Gregory Mark (Pam) Hayes; sister Peggy Ball (Bill) Arnold and three grandchildren Rachel Hayes, Ashley Manley and Sarah Hayes.

Visitation 10:30 AM till 12:30 PM, with funeral service to begin at 12:30 PM Monday, January 31, 2022 all at First Church of God, Latonia. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Memorials may be made to First Church of God, 524 West Southern Avenue, Latonia, KY 41015. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME LATONIA is serving the family.