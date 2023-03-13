Obituaries » Nellie M. Scherder O'Neal

Nellie Mae (O’Neal) Scherder, age 86, passed peacefully at home in Independence, KY, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Nellie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and after 51 years of driving a Kenton County School bus, she was known to much of Independence as Ms. Nellie. She was also a long-time member of the Independence Ladies Auxiliary and an avid UK basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Wilfrid (Ferd) Scherder. She is survived by her sons, Johnny and Jeffery Scherder of Independence; daughter Diane Warren of Walton; grandchildren Megan (Wayne) George of Verona, KY; Nicholas (Apphia) Warren of Reston, VA; Elizabeth (Jason) Nemes of Pensacola, FL; Joseph Warren of Vilseck, Germany; great grandchildren Owen and Emme George of Verona, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held between 6 PM and 9 PM on Monday, March 20th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 21st also at the church. Nellie will be laid to rest at St. Cecilia Cemetery following services.