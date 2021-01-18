Obituaries » Nellie M. Biddle

Nellie Mae Biddle, age 61, of Charleston, SC, formerly of Verona, KY, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Tri-Dent Medical Center in Charleston, SC. She was a Customer Service Agent for American Airlines and also worked part-time catering weddings and cleaning offices. Nellie’s greatest passions though were going to the beach and ocean and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lillian Leona Belew Biddle and brother, Larry Wayne Biddle. Those left to carry out her legacy include her children, Rodney (Linda) Robinson, Crystal Robinson, and Randy (Amy) Robinson; siblings, Joan Black, Pete Biddle, Buford Biddle, Linda Sharon, Ann Kelly, Roberta Hegge, Ernie Biddle, Helen Holder, Vista Ratliff, Paul Biddle, Jimmy Biddle, Spencer Biddle, Leon Biddle, and Tommy Biddle; and grandchildren, Andrew Robinson, Trenton Robinson, Kylee Robinson, Kellon Robinson, Dylan Kelley, and Maddie Mae Kelly. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50% capacity will be limited at the church. Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Marine Turtle Conservation Program, c/o South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, 1000 Assembly St., Columbia SC 29210.