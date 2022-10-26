Obituaries » Nellie D. Davis

Burial Date: November 5, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Nov. 5, 1 - 3 p.m.

Davis, Nellie D.,62 of Covington, KY., passed away on October 26,2022. Nellie worked in Quality Control for DHL. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Gemat and Elizabeth Noble. Nellie is survived by her Daughters; Amanda Riley, Elizabeth Davis, Brothers; Tommy Noble, Ray Noble, Brackie Noble, Sister; Doris Delaney, Grandchildren; Levi Riley and Layne Riley. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 5, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, KY.