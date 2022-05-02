Obituaries » Nathaniel E. Hensley

In keeping with Nathaniel’s wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time.

Obituary Viewed 81 times















Nathaniel Edward William Hensley, 39, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. He was born on December 1, 1982 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Carolyn Feltner Lippert.

Nathaniel enjoyed being outdoors, riding his side by side, and taking boat rides with family. He spent a lot of his time with his loving daughter, Heaven. They enjoyed playing numerous video games together and drawing. Nathaniel was an intelligent young man who studied up on politics and things that were going on around us. He was a kind soul who would do anything he could for anyone. His presence will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Those left here to carry on his legacy are his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Lippert; daughter, Heaven Hensley; aunt Jerri Long and uncle Ron Guttman; cousins, Shawn (Steve) Larson, Shannon (Mike) Letner, second cousins, Shianne, Jayden, and Roman Larson, Maraya Letner (John), Brittany and Sarah Letner; best friend, Zack and many other friends who will miss him terribly.

In keeping with Nathaniel’s wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are suggested to the family c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home.