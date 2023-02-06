Obituaries » Nathaniel D. Abney

Burial Date: February 14, 2023
Floral Hills Funeral Home
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Feb. 14, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary















Nathaniel Don Abney, 36, of Taylor Mill, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was born November 23, 1986, in Fort Thomas, a son of Don D. and Cheryl Stanley Abney. He was employed by Tek Systems in I.T. and is also survived by his sister, Krista Wagner (Joe), his nieces Izzy, Aubrey, and Raelynn Wagner; his grandparents, Bill and Bertha Abney. Also, preceded in death is his grandparents Charles Stanley and Ethel O’Connell. Funeral services will be held 11AM Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with visitation Monday from 4-8 PM. Burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Celebration of life immediately following the burial at the Park Place Community Center, 5606 Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Memorial contributions may be made to Gardnersville Baptist Church c/o Giedon Bible; 3240 KY-491 DeMossville, KY 41033.