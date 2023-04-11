A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Nathan M. Bronson

April 11, 2023

Arrangements for Nathan will be held privately at the convenience at the family.

Nathan M. Bronson, 40, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

Nathan was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Bronson.

He is survived by his loving mother, Susan Otte; siblings; Christine Dingeldine (Jon), Thomas J. Bronson, Jason Bronson (David Goodrowe), Samantha Bronson, Evan Otte and Catherine Cabrera (Jose); as well as 10 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Transitions (Grateful Life Center) 535 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011.



