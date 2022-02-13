Obituaries » Narley L. Hale

Burial Date: February 19, 2022

Narley L. Haley, 87, passed away on February 13, 2022 at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Narley was a retired Vice President & Trust Officer with Fifth Third Bank. He was a US Army Veteran, a former trustee of the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas and member of the Christ Baptist Church in Cold Spring KY. He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband and father. Narley and his wife Donna celebrated 56 years of marriage together, before her passing in 2015. Narley and Donna loved to golf and spend time visting family and friends. Narley loved spending time with his family and enjoyed taking everyone out for celebration dinners on special occasions. Everyone looked forward to dinner out with Grandpa. Golf brought him a lot of joy. He spent three days a week golfing with his buddies. He let it be known that he would never make business appointments on his golfing days. He was very respected in the field of investments and charitable foundation support. Many organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area have benefited from his professional expertise, dedication, generosity, and the desire to help others. His colleagues enjoyed working with him, and considered him a genuine friend. One of his most amazing achievements was that he was able to successfully conduct all business without email or internet support. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Whaley) Haley, parents Roy B. and Sylvia Haley, and sister Betty Duncan. Narley is survived by his daughters Karen Jean Haley and Barbara Jane (Scot) Gilb, brother Donald Haley, sisters Nina Brown and Beatrice Fowler, grandchildren Natalie (Jiren) Li and Brittany (Ryan) Erickson, and great grandson Zion Li, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his very special and dear friend, Lynn McNamara. Their companionship, with no shortage of humor and wittiness, gave Narley renewed purpose and enjoyment later in life. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday February 22, 2022 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas, KY. The funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Ft. Thomas, Ky 41075 or charity of choice. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.