Naomi Wolf

April 3, 2020

Services will be private with interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

Naomi Wolf, 92, of Latonia, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Friday April 3, 2020. Naomi was a retired supervisor with Western & Southern Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Staffordsburg United Methodist Church, Independence Senior Center and loved to travel.

She was preceded in death by her brother George Wolf and sister Marjorie Gray.

Survived by her sister Virginia (the late Curtis) Noem of Independence and many nieces and nephews

