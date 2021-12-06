Obituaries » Naomi Eldred

Naomi Evelyn Eldred, 91, of Covington, passed away Monday, December 6, 20212. She was born June 28, 1930, in Covington, the daughter of the late Franklin and Mattie Mason Hamm. She was married to James Lee Eldred, who also preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons, Jerry, Jeffrey and John Eldred; her grandchildren, James Michael Eldred (Tess) and Susan Michelle Eldred; her great grandchildren, Stella Eldred; Gabrielle Conley; Thomas Whaley, Logan Whaley and Desmond Whaley; and her sister, LaVerne VanAuken. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to White Oak Chapel, 3260 West North Bend Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45239.