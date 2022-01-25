Obituaries » Naomi A. Brown

Burial Date: February 1, 2022

Naomi Acree Bowen, 92, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022. She was enveloped in the love of family as she departed this world from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Naomi was born to Lester and Lena (Leach) Acree in Owen County, KY on June 24, 1929.

She was a loving homemaker with a perpetual “open door policy” who was known for her inviting home. It was here that she often shared a cup of coffee with those she cared for. Her hospitality did not just end at her home however, but extended to those in her community. Making frequent visits over many years, she was a member of the Independence Senior Center. Naomi enjoyed cooking, drawing, playing bingo and crossword puzzles. Both her fried chicken and chicken and dumplings were legendary! Never retired from a lifetime of caring for others, she was a lady of many hats and was known by many names: “big mammaw,” “granny,” “mammie,” “mammaw,” and “mom” to name just a few. Naomi was very deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Those left behind to further her legacy are her daughter Linda McKinley (Richard); granddaughters Julie Gamble (Jeff), Mattie Brummett (Justin), Sarah Hutton (Tyler) and daughter in law Gayle Bowen, along with 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard Bowen, son Randy Bowen and granddaughter Michelle Hughes.

A visitation for Naomi will be held Tuesday February 1, 2022 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow directly after the visitation at 12:00 PM on Tuesday February 1, 2022, also at the funeral home. Naomi will then be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015.