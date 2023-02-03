Obituaries » Nancy Switzer

Burial Date: February 8, 2023 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Erlanger Chapel 3614 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 8, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















Nancy Jean (Jett) Turner Switzer, 69, of Independence, formerly of Ludlow, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Baptist Healthcare, Louisville.

Nancy was born on January 23, 1959 in Covington, Kentucky to Robert and Mary June (Drahman) Jett.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Switzer; her parents, Robert and Mary June Jett; and brothers, Mike Jett, Tom Jett and Bobby Jett.

Survivors include her sons, Johnny William Turner, Jeremy Turner and Jordon Turner; sisters, Terry Webster and Becky Jett; brothers, Tim (Jackie) Jett and Pat (Cynthia) Jett; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in Linden Grove Cemetery, Covington.