Burial Date: October 10, 2020

Nancy Sharon Vogel, (Nee Leisl) 65, of California, Kentucky went home to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Nancy was the office manager with her husband Daniel C. Vogel D.M.D.. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, she worked as a dental assistant side by side with her husband until they retired. She was an active member of the parish and the school at St. Joe’s Catholic Church. She also volunteered at Bishop Brossart High School. Nancy loved people and never knew a stranger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann (Klingenberg) Leisl, and her father, Donald J. Leisl, Sr.. Nancy is survived by her husband Daniel C. Vogel D.M.D., sons Daniel C. Vogel, Jr., and Michael (Kelly) McDermott, her daughter Erin (Robert) Hengge, step-daughter Michelle (Brekken) Tester, grandchildren Olivia McDermott, Sean McDermott, Jack Hengge, Sam Hengge, Lila Hengge, Beau Hengge, Shea Vogel and Brekken Jr., her brother Donald ( Nancy) Leisl Jr., her sisters Debbie (Ron) Engelman, Susan (Jeff) Mynatt, Chris (John) Liptak, and Jamie ( Mark) White, her sister in laws, Catherine Milligan and Margy (Harold) Coomer, 14 nieces and nephews, 27 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, Bishop Brossart High School Development Fund, 4 Grove St.. Alexandria, KY 41001, Chicks and Chucks, P.O. Box 76166, Highland Heights, KY 41076, or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.