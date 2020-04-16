Obituaries » Nancy S. Borne

Nancy Sue Borne, age 77, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a real estate agent with Huff, Clendenin and ASK Realty for over 40 years where she met many people and endeared herself to the community where she lived and worked before retiring. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bruce Borne; children, Dianna Schroer (Stephen) and Joseph Borne (Kathleen); grandchildren, Alyssa Tarvin (Phillip), Lara and Hannah Schroer, Bethany, Olivia, Richard, James, Charles, Joseph and Evelyn Borne; great-grandchildren, Nora, Bennett and Claire Tarvin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Anna Mae Rachford; sister, Carol Lilly and brother, Dan Rachford. Private services will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in the future for friends and extended family members.