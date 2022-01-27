Obituaries » Nancy R. Zeilman

Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 2, 1 p.m.

Nancy Richerson Zeilman (nee Hamilton), 67, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren. She was born the daughter of the late Garfield and Alma Hamilton and lived most of her life in Union, KY.

Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and mawmaw. Her family was the heart of her home, and she had a laugh that would make anyone smile. She worked as an Executive Assistant and Marketing Manager at WILD Flavors for 23 years. The final part of her career was working as the City Clerk for the City of Florence, KY. She was well known for being an accomplished pianist and played and sang at numerous churches and weddings throughout the years.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her husband, Ronald Zeilman; her son, Joshua Richerson (Laura); daughters, Leeanna Barnes (Damon Lipps), and Katie Southerland. She is also survived by her step-son, Bill Zeilman, step-daughter Jennifer Schultze, sister, Betty Doolin (Eugene) and brother Glenn Hamilton (Brenda). Also missing “mawmaw” will be her five grandchildren, Lucas, Caleb, Eli, Jasper, and Juniper and her five step-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents Garfield and Alma Hamilton and her brother Joe Hamilton.

A visitation will be held to honor Nancy’s life on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Nancy will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancy’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.