Obituaries » Nancy R. Mann Grote

Burial Date: November 7, 2022

Nancy Mann (nee Grote) died among loving family in the early morning of Tuesday November 1, 2002, All Saints Day. Nancy was devoted to her Catholic faith and shared it joyously with everyone she encountered. A graduate of Notre Dame Academy, Thomas More University, and Xavier University, she taught at several schools in the area. She was a lector and active parishioner at many churches in Northern Kentucky and Louisville, most recently St Paul’s Church in Florence and Mary Queen of Heaven in Erlanger.

Nancy was a genuine, loving, and well-loved woman who will leave a truly lasting impact on this world. She treasured her time with children, especially her nieces and nephews, and other young people in need. Nancy’s dedication to her family was unconditional and she never hesitated to sacrifice herself for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Anna Marie Grote; her siblings Johnny Grote, Ray Grote Jr., Jimmy Grote, and Mary Jo Reimer; and several brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Nancy leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Ron Mann; her daughters, Sarah Lashley and Karen Mann; her grandson, Tristan Lashley; siblings Betty Engelman, Janie May, Margie Jonavic; and several brothers and sisters-in-laws nieces, and nephews.

Visitation for Nancy will be on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 10:15AM-11:00AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00AM at the church. She will be buried at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075, The Point Arc Serving Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati 104 West Pike Street Covington, KY 41011, and Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018.