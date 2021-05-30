Obituaries » Nancy M. Scroggins

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Nancy Marie Scroggins, of Independence, KY passed away surrounded by her beloved family at her residence on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 4, 1951; the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Bacon.

Nancy worked for 34 years at Mazak and was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She was a very strong and independent person. In her free time, Nancy often enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, taking care of animals especially cats, and baking goodies including brownies and cakes. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband as they would often venture to all the Kentucky State Parks. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her caring family who she cherished deeply.

Preceding Nancy in death were her parents, Robert A. Bacon, Sr. and Viola Bacon; two sisters, Roberta Skidmore and Linda Moore and one brother, Clark Bacon. Those left surviving to carry on Nancy’s memory include her loving and devoted husband, James Scroggins; sons, Lee Hahn and Robert P. Bacon; siblings, Susan Clendenning, Peggy Strange and Robert A Bacon, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steven) Magee and Brandon (Mallory) Bacon; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Magee, Sean Magee, Bruce Bacon, Brenlee Bacon and Zerena Bacon; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, all services for Nancy will be held privately at their convenience. Due to the current COVID-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 75% of normal capacity at the funeral home. Social distancing of six feet will be enforced and the wearing of face masks will be required while at the funeral home by staff and guests. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015; or Cincinnati SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.