Obituaries » Nancy M. Prather

Burial Date: February 24, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Nancy Marie Prather, 72 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022, surrounded by her daughters. Nancy was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late James and Elizabeth McClure. She leaves behind her loving daughters Cyndie Martin (Steve), Julie Hensley (Stuart), Danielle Prather (Jerry) and Amy Prather. She was the loving grandmother of Erika, Matthew, Brandon, Lexi, Brody and Levi. She also leaves behind her brother, Daniel McClure (Gail) and sister, Joyce Lee as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert McClure. Nancy was a true advocate for those with special needs. She was very active at The Arc of Kentucky in Frankfort. She enjoyed travelling, golf, scuba diving, crocheting, decorating for holidays, cooking and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5 – 7 pm at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Service at 7 pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.